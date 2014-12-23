Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
HANOI Dec 23 Vietcombank expects lending to pick up this year to an annual growth of 15 percent, above the expansion of the entire sector, an executive said on Tuesday.
The country's biggest listed lender by market value, 15 percent owned by Japan's Mizuho Corporate Bank, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group, reported lending jumped 14.5 percent last year.
Vietnam's credit growth this year is expected to quicken slightly to 13 percent, in line with its annual target, after an expansion of 12.52 percent in 2013, a senior central banker said earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.