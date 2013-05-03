BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
May 3 Following are excerpts from the first-quarter earnings results of Vietnam's third-biggest listed lender, Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank).
Unit: million dong
Item (*)Q1 2013 Q1 2012
Total assets 418,836,460 358,617,952
Gross profit 1,420,973 1,662,854
Net profit 1,086,079 1,290,640
(*) Results are of the parent company only.
Shares of the Hanoi-based firm ended flat at 27,200 dong ($1.3) each on Friday. ($1=20,915 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.