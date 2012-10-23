UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 23 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) in the first nine months of 2012:
Unit: million dong
Item (*) Jan-Sept 2012 Jan-Sept 2011
Total assets 416,217,334 336,005,705
Gross profit 4,222,397 4,383,885
Net profit 3,237,428 3,308,635
(*) The results are of the parent bank only.
Shares of the Hanoi-based lender were up 0.41 percent at 24,200 dong ($1.16) each at 0312 GMT. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts