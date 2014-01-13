HANOI Jan 13 Vietcombank, Vietnam's fourth-biggest by assets, posted a gross profit of 5.73 trillion dong ($272 million) last year, down 0.5 percent from 2012, the bank said in a statement.

The assets of the Hanoi-based bank, 15 percent owned by Japan's Mizuho Corporate Bank, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group , rose 13.1 percent last year to 467.76 trillion dong ($22 billion), as lending jumped 14.5 percent, according to the statement which was issued late last week.

($1=21,072 dong)