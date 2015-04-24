BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
HANOI, April 24 Vietcombank, Vietnam's top lender by market value, expects a pretax profit of 5.9 trillion dong ($274.4 million) this year, edging up 0.4 percent from 2014, it said in a statement submitted to a shareholders' meeting on Friday.
The Hanoi-based bank, 15 percent owned by Japan's Mizuho Corporate Bank, a unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc, also aims to expand lending by 13 percent and raise its assets by 11.5 percent to 643 trillion dong in 2015.
Vietcombank's shareholders have approved the targets for the year, financial news website Vietstock reported. ($1=21,500 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.