HANOI May 11 VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender, has raised $250 million via a five-year dollar bond in several offshore markets, a senior executive said on Friday.

The Hanoi-based lender sold the debt, which carries an annual coupon of around 8 percent, in Europe, Asia and the United States, Deputy Chief Executive Le Duc Tho told Reuters. (Reporting by Ngo Thi Ngoc Chau; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)