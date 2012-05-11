* Raises $250 mln in first tranche
HANOI, May 11 VietinBank, Vietnam's
largest partly private lender,
has raised $250 million in its first overseas bond issue this
year, a senior executive said on Friday, in a test of investors'
appetite for the country's debt.
VietinBank, or Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for
Industry and Trade, plans to raise $2 billion this year and had
initially aimed at $500 million in the first tranche.
But the Hanoi-based lender reduced the debt offer by half
with an annual coupon of around 8 percent and sold it in Europe,
Asia and the United States, Deputy Chief Executive Le Duc Tho
told Reuters.
"We will continue to sell more bonds in accordance to our
needs and the market condition," he said. HSBC and
Barclays are advisers for the issue.
Foreign interest in Vietnamese debt has been weak since the
late 2010 default by state-owned Vietnam Shipbuilding Industry
Group, or Vinashin, on a $600 million syndicated loan.
Vietnam's credit ratings were downgraded last year by
Moody's, Fitch and Standard and Poor's, potentially raising the
cost of capital for its companies.
VietinBank has projected its annual gross profit to rise 11
percent this year to 9 trillion dong ($432.3 million), while the
lender's total assets would jump 19 percent from 2011 to 550
trillion dong.
The bank's shares were up 2.2 percent at 23,000 dong ($1.1)
each at 0328 GMT on Friday.
Another bank, Vietcombank, which is the country's
fourth-largest lender by assets, plans to sell $1 billion worth
of bonds in international markets, its chairman said in late
March.
In March Vincom Joint Stock Co, Vietnam's leading
real estate developer, raised $185 million via five-year dollar
bonds, at an annual coupon of 5 percent.
($1=20,780 dong)
