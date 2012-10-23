Oct 23 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) in the first nine months of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item (*)Jan-Sept 2012 Jan-Sept 2011

Total assets 442,724,348 414,038,344

Gross profit 5,959,222 5,540,652

Net profit 4,556,032 4,128,224

(*) The results are of the parent bank only.

Shares of the Hanoi-based lender opened up 1.15 percent at 17,500 dong (84 U.S. cents) each at 0205 GMT. ($1=20,790 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu)