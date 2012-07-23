BRIEF-Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid
* Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust announces normal course issuer bid
July 23 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade in the first half of 2012:
Unit: million dong
Item *H1 2012 H1 2011
Total assets 403,993,458 460,316,883
Gross profit 2,596,144 3,675,561
Net profit 1,959,325 2,734,474
NOTE: Results are unaudited, from the mother bank only.
Shares of the Hanoi-based bank were flat at 20,800 dong each at 0352 GMT on Monday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)
MILAN/FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Germany's Uniper has hired Goldman Sachs to sell its stake in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Italy, a deal that could value the whole business at 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), three people familiar with the deal told Reuters.
Feb 3 Wells Fargo & Co reached an agreement with Intuit Inc to allow the bank's customers who use financial management applications such as Mint, TurboTax and QuickBooks to choose the information they share while importing bank account details.