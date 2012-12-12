BRIEF-Mercialys FY EBITDA up 11.4 pct at 160.5 million euros
* FY EBITDA 160.5 million euros versus 144.1 million euros year ago
HANOI Dec 12 VietinBank is revising its 2012 gross profit growth forecast to an 11 percent drop to 7.5 trillion dong ($360.3 million), Vietnam's second-largest partly private lender by assets said.
The Hanoi-based bank had earlier projected full-year gross profit to jump 7 percent from 2011 to 9 trillion dong, the bank said in a Dec. 10 statement to shareholders and which was posted by the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
The revision is subject to approval by its shareholders. ($1=20,815 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy and Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* FY EBITDA 160.5 million euros versus 144.1 million euros year ago
FRANKFURT, Feb 14 Rolling back international banking regulations would put the achievements made since the financial crisis into question and could trigger a dangerous race between countries to ease rules, a senior European Union official warned on Tuesday.
* Releases preliminary results and exceeds its earnings forecast