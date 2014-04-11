BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House shareholders approve issue of sukuk and other financial instruments
* Shareholders approve issue of sukuk and other sharia-compliant financial instruments Source:(http://bit.ly/2nh2EVj) Further company coverage:
HANOI, April 11 Petrolimex Bank (PG Bank), a small Vietnamese lender owned by the country's top oil product importer and distributor Petrolimex, could be taken over by VietinBank as part of a restructuring process, PG Bank said in a report.
The lender has been in talks with VietinBank, Vietnam's second-largest bank by assets, on a takeover, said the report to be delivered to PG Bank shareholder meeting set for April 18.
If approved by shareholders, VietinBank could own up to 99 percent in PG Bank, which will then become an affiliate of VietinBank, the report said. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* To invest AED 1.9 billion in recurring revenue assets on Yas and Reem Islands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIGALI, March 21 Rwanda's initial public offering of a 19.81 percent stake in I&M Bank attracted solid demand by investors, with the subscription rate at 209 percent, the finance ministry said on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kim Coghill)