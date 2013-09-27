NEW YORK, Sept 27 Vietnamese budget airline VietJet is in talks to buy Boeing Co 737 airplanes and the contract should be signed "shortly," the nation's prime minister said on Friday.

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, through a translator, said the agreement between Boeing and VietJet is an initial contract for the purchase. On Wednesday, VietJet agreed a provisional order for up to 92 Airbus jets worth $9 billion at list prices.

The Vietnamese prime minister was speaking at a Vietnam investment forum in New York sponsored by the International Economic Alliance and the Asia Society.

Dung described upcoming business contracts with U.S. companies and Vietnam. "The initial agreement which is of Boeing 737 between Vietjet and Boeing is also another contract to be signed shortly," Dung said.