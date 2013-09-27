Electronics retailer hhgregg files for bankruptcy
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc said on Monday it has filed for bankruptcy protection and signed a term sheet with an unnamed party to purchase its assets.
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Vietnamese budget airline VietJet is in talks to buy Boeing Co 737 airplanes and the contract should be signed "shortly," the nation's prime minister said on Friday.
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, through a translator, said the agreement between Boeing and VietJet is an initial contract for the purchase. On Wednesday, VietJet agreed a provisional order for up to 92 Airbus jets worth $9 billion at list prices.
The Vietnamese prime minister was speaking at a Vietnam investment forum in New York sponsored by the International Economic Alliance and the Asia Society.
Dung described upcoming business contracts with U.S. companies and Vietnam. "The initial agreement which is of Boeing 737 between Vietjet and Boeing is also another contract to be signed shortly," Dung said.
March 6 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc said on Monday it has filed for bankruptcy protection and signed a term sheet with an unnamed party to purchase its assets.
* Great Plains Energy prices offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition
* Extended Stay America announces pricing of secondary offering and repurchase of paired shares