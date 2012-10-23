UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 23 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Viet Nam Diary Products Joint Stock Corporation (Vinamilk), a leading diary product maker in Vietnam, in the first nine months of 2012:
Unit: million dong
Item Jan-Sept 2012 Jan-Sept 2011
Revenues 20,098,274 16,117,375
Gross profit 5,001,576 3,708,193
Net profit 4,145,875 3,132,230
Vinamilk's shares closed flat at 136,000 dong ($6.53) each on Tuesday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Duy Vu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources