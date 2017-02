July 23 The following are excerpts from the earnings results of Viet Nam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co in the first half of 2012:

Unit: million dong

Item *H1 2012 H1 2011

Revenue 13,266,852 10,245,392

Gross profit 3,339,714 2,471,267

Net profit 2,753,083 2,090,647

NOTE: Results are unaudited.

Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based company were flat at 87,500 dong each at 0413 GMT on Monday. ($1=20,830 dong) (Reporting by Vu Duy)