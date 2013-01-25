Jan 25 The following are excerpts from the 2012 earnings results of Viet Nam Diary Products Joint Stock Co (Vinamilk), Vietnam's leading diary product maker:

Unit: million dong

Item (*)2012 2011

Revenues 27,337,224 22,264,531

Gross profit 6,887,345 4,932,509

Net profit 5,785,869 4,166,604

(*) Results are of the parent company only.

Shares of the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm rose 0.51 percent to 99,500 dong ($4.8) each on Friday. ($1=20,815 dong) (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)