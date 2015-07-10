HO CHI MINH CITY, July 10 Vietnam dairy product maker Vinamilk's first-half net profit may rise 26.5 percent year-on-year to 3.756 trillion dong ($172 million), its investment director said on Friday.

Revenue during the six-month period could increase 11 percent to 19.2 trillion dong, Le Quang Thanh Truc told investors at a conference in Ho Chi Minh City.

