UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HANOI, April 10 Vietnam's leading property developer Vingroup is buying all of garment producer Vinatex's shares in a subsidiary, enabling it to take over 39 supermarkets, Vingroup said on Friday.
The move is part of Hanoi-based Vingroup's expansion plan in the retail sector where it aims to open 100 supermarkets and 1,000 convenience stores over a three-year period starting 2014, the company said in a news release.
"The Vietnamese retail market is an attractive target market with long-term potential," said Vingroup's general director Duong Thi Mai Hoa, adding that the purchase will support the group's goal to be a leading Vietnamese retailer amid rising investment from foreign investors.
Vingroup did not disclose the value of the deal. VIC shares were up 2.2 percent at 47,100 dong ($2.18) each at 0426 GMT on Friday. ($1=21,600 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.