HANOI, Sept 14 A tropical storm expected to land late on Monday would dump heavy rains on a part of Vietnam's Central Highlands coffee belt but robusta cherries to be harvested from next month would not be hurt, the government and traders said.

Heavy rains from storm Vamco, the third to arrive in Vietnam this year, could affect seven coastal provinces as well as the central highlands provinces of Gia Lai and Kontum, the government said in a report on its news website. (baochinhphu.vn)

Gia Lai and Kontum are the smallest coffee growing provinces in the five-province region, which supplies 80 percent of Vietnam's coffee output. The harvest is due to start in late October in the world's biggest robusta producer and exporter.

"The storm was formed near Vietnam's coast so it is not powerful and coffee trees will be fine," said a Vietnamese coffee trader in Daklak, the country's largest growing province which lies south of Gia Lai.

After landing, the storm will weaken into a tropical low pressure system and head for Laos, the government report said.

National carrier Vietnam Airlines said it had cancelled 24 flights to the area to be hit by Vamco, including four international flights connecting China's Hangzhou and Cambodia's Siem Reap with Vietnam's beach city of Danang. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)