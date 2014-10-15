HANOI Oct 15 Vietnam Airlines is looking to sell a combined 20 percent stake to up to three foreign strategic partners by February 2015, a report by a consultant said.

While the national carrier would prefer a single foreign airline as a strategic partner, it is willing to consider overseas financial investors after its initial share sale, according to a privatisation plan published by Vietnam Airlines' consultant firm BIDV Securities late on Tuesday. (bsc.com.vn)

The Hanoi-based airline plans to raise at least $51.4 million by selling 49 million shares, or a 3.47 percent stake, at 22,300 dong ($1.05) each in its initial public offering on Nov. 14. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)