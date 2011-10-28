Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 29 The Vietnamese government has decided to award contracts for its observation satellite project to Japanese companies, the Nikkei business daily said.
NEC Corp. is expected to build the first orbiter to be launched in 2017, and oversee the production of the second one planned for 2020, the Nikkei said.
The Japanese companies will be responsible for all aspects from developing and launching two radar observation satellites to building a ground facility and training personnel to control the orbiters and analyze data, the daily said.
The Japanese and Vietnamese governments are expected to sign an official agreement on Monday for a deal that sets the first tranche of the yen loan of 7.2 billion yen ($95 million), the Nikkei added.
The satellites will be capable of monitoring damages from flooding and other disasters as well as surveying forests and farmland in day or night, the daily added. ($1 = 75.760 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.