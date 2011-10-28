Oct 29 The Vietnamese government has decided to award contracts for its observation satellite project to Japanese companies, the Nikkei business daily said.

NEC Corp. is expected to build the first orbiter to be launched in 2017, and oversee the production of the second one planned for 2020, the Nikkei said.

The Japanese companies will be responsible for all aspects from developing and launching two radar observation satellites to building a ground facility and training personnel to control the orbiters and analyze data, the daily said.

The Japanese and Vietnamese governments are expected to sign an official agreement on Monday for a deal that sets the first tranche of the yen loan of 7.2 billion yen ($95 million), the Nikkei added.

The satellites will be capable of monitoring damages from flooding and other disasters as well as surveying forests and farmland in day or night, the daily added. ($1 = 75.760 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)