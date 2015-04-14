VIENNA, April 14 Vienna Insurance forecast that its result from financial investments would take a hit from low interest rates this year.

Investment income would likely drop by a triple-digit million euro amount in 2015, down from 1.1 billion euros ($1.16 billion) in 2014, Chief Executive Peter Hagen said in a conference call on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.9468 euros) (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)