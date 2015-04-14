Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
VIENNA, April 14 Vienna Insurance forecast that its result from financial investments would take a hit from low interest rates this year.
Investment income would likely drop by a triple-digit million euro amount in 2015, down from 1.1 billion euros ($1.16 billion) in 2014, Chief Executive Peter Hagen said in a conference call on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.9468 euros) (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Avere Systems Inc says raises about $14 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nrnnUo)