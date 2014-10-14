Oct 14 Vigmed Holding Publ AB :

* Says Vigmed granted an additional patent for CLiP

* Says Swedish Patent And Registration Office (PRV) has announced to Vigmed that it intends to grant the company an additional patent for their needle protecting solution CLiP

* Says an international patent application is also filed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)