Dec 29 Vigmed Holding publ AB :
* Says is expecting sales to reach about 50 million Swedish
crowns ($6.40 million) during 2015
* Says final sales are expected to be just over 1 million
crowns for 2014
* Says previously predicted revenue for 2014 totalling 5
million - 10 million crowns will not be reached
* Revenue is somewhat lower than expected at end of 2014
* Sees goal of annual sales of 400 million - 600 million
crowns five years after initial start-up phase to be reached
first during 2019, rather than 2018
($1 = 7.8136 Swedish crowns)
