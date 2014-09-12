Sept 12 Vigmed Holding Publ Ab

* Says has won first hospital tender with region Skane in Sweden through distribution partner Codan Triplus AB

* Says Codan was awarded a contract up to four years for the CLiP Neo I.V. Cannula Source text for Eikon:

