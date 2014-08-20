BRIEF-Internet Infinity announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 21
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
Aug 20 Vigmed Holding publ AB : * Says H1 net sales SEK 236,000 versus SEK 0 * H1 operating loss SEK 13.5 million versus loss SEK 11.3 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY consol net profit EGP 89.4 million versus EGP 68.9 million year ago