Dec 16 Vigo System SA :

* In consortium with 5 other companies signs contract with European Commission for financing of science project

* European Commission agrees to finance 100 pct of project 'compact high performance quantum cascade laser sensors'

* Value of European Commission's subsidy for science project for consortium is 3.3 million euros ($4.13 million); company will receive 634,000 euros

* Other members of consortium are British companies Kite Innovation (Europe) Limited, M Squared Lasers Limited and Fraunhofer UK Research Limited, German companies Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft Zur Foerderung Der Angewandten Forschung E.V. and Bundeskriminalamt

* In second consortium signs agreement with European Commission for subsidy for science project 'programmable multi-wavelength mid-ir source for gas sensing'

* European Commission agrees to finance 100 pct of gas sensing project worth 3.6 million euros; company will receive 255,000 euros

* Other members of second consortium are Finish companies Teknologian Tutkimuskeskus VTT, Tty-Saatio, Vaisala Oyj, Norway company Gassecure AS and Polish companies Instytut Technologii Materialow Elektronicznych and Airoptic Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7985 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)