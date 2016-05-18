May 18 Vigor Kobo :

* Says it to pay cash dividend of T$5 per share (T$120,480,000 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 2

* Says last date before book closure June 3 with book closure period from June 4 to June 8

* Says record date June 8

* Says payment date June 29

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/znSY

