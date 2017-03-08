SAO PAULO, March 8 PepsiCo Inc has bid
to acquire Brazilian dairy company Fábrica de Produtos
Alimentícios Vigor SA, according to reports published in two
Brazilian newspapers on Wednesday.
Valor Econômico reported, citing unnamed industry sources,
that PepsiCo had made two bids, the second of which was around 6
billion reais ($1.9 billion), but said the current owner, J&F
Investimentos Ltda, had not agreed on the value of a deal.
J&F, which also owns meatpacker JBS SA and wood
pulp producer Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, has sought competing
bids from other companies such as French Group Lactalis, the
controlling owner of Parmalat, according to Valor.
Newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported that Mexico's Grupo
Lala SAB had also eyed the possible acquisition.
Representatives for PepsiCo, J&F, Lactalis and Lala did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
($1 = 3.14 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Brad Haynes and Frances
Kerry)