Oct 27 Viking Line Abp

* Viking Line Abp: De-mutualisation and merger within the Alandia Insurance Group

* Says process will be completed in such a way that both change in legal form of RÖF and merger are registered in Finnish Trade Register as of Dec. 31, 2014

* Says distribution of shares will be carried out as of same date

* Says expects Viking Line's ownership share in merged company will amount to slightly more than 20 per cent

* Says preliminary appraisals of net asset value of merged company that have been conducted by outside appraisers give a total value of 140 million euros based on financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2013

Source text for Eikon: