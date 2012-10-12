Oct 12 Viking Cruises Ltd on Friday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Wells Fargo and Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VIKING CRUISES AMT $250 MLN COUPON 8.5 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 8.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/19/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 684 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS