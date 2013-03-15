BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
LONDON/ISTANBUL, March 15 Family-owned Turkish electric appliances maker Viko has hired Credit Suisse to sell the business in a deal worth between $500 million and $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.
Viko's founders have decided to sell after being approached by prospective buyers. They wanted to exit the business but had no suitor lined-up, the people said.
Viko was not immediately available for comment while Credit Suisse declined to comment.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.