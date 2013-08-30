NEW YORK Aug 30 The 2008 fraud conviction of
money manager and arts patron Alberto Vilar was upheld by a
federal appeals court on Friday, but the court ordered that he
be resentenced.
Vilar had been appealing his conviction on all 12 counts he
faced, including securities fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud and
money laundering.
The government had contended that Vilar's now-defunct
Amerindo Investment Advisers Inc invested in risky stocks
against the wishes of clients, instead offering investors a sham
product in guaranteed fixed-rate deposits.
In its decision on Friday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York said evidence demonstrated that Vilar and
his business partner Gary Tanaka, whose related conviction it
also upheld, engaged in fraud related to the domestic purchase
or sale of securities.
Vilar was sentenced to nine years in prison and Tanaka to
five years, and they were ordered to pay almost $35 million in
restitution including interest, and to forfeit more than $54
million.
But the 2nd Circuit said some of their alleged conduct
concerning extraterritorial transactions did not constitute
securities fraud, and that restitution and forfeiture both
needed to be recalculated.
The case is U.S. v. Vilar et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, Nos. 10-521, 10-580 and 10-4639.