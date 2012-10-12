Swedish court upholds life sentence in Rwanda genocide case
STOCKHOLM A Swedish court of appeal on Wednesday upheld the life imprisonment verdict it gave to a man for genocide during the Rwanda conflict in 1994.
JOHANNESBURG Oct 12 South Africa's Village Main Reef said on Friday it would fire any striking workers that failed to report for the night shift on Sunday Oct. 14.
Some 1,700 miners at the gold producer downed tools last month in one of the wildcat strikes to have hit the mining sector. (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)
STOCKHOLM A Swedish court of appeal on Wednesday upheld the life imprisonment verdict it gave to a man for genocide during the Rwanda conflict in 1994.
BERLIN G20 foreign ministers will discuss ways to fight poverty in Africa, strengthen governmental institutions and better utilise the potential of many African countries, German ministry officials said on the eve of a two-day meeting in Bonn.
ABIDJAN Ivory Coast has released six journalists arrested for publishing stories that authorities said could incite another soldiers' revolt, the journalists' trade union said on Wednesday, following a series of army mutinies this year over pay.