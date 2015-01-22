Jan 22 German luxury ceramics company Villeroy &
Boch AG sued Amazon.com Inc for selling
what it says is a copycat version of its popular New Wave cup
and saucer.
Villeroy & Boch said Amazon, the world's largest online
retailer, is selling coffee and espresso cups and saucers under
the Melange La Jolla brand that infringe two patents on the
swooped design of its New Wave dishware, according to the
complaint filed on Thursday in federal court in Manhattan.
In the United States, Seattle-based Amazon sells a set of
two Villeroy & Boch New Wave mugs and saucers for nearly $80,
but the Melange La Jolla products go for under $34, according to
a check of the website on Thursday.
Based in Mettlach, Germany, Villeroy & Boch was founded in
1748 and has supplied special edition tableware for all new
popes since the mid-20th century.
The company said it patented its New Wave designs in 2003
and 2004. It said it had sent Amazon a letter last September
warning the retailer to stop advertising and selling the Melange
items, but Amazon did not respond.
Representatives from Villeroy & Boch and Amazon did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The case is Villeroy & Boch AG v. Amazon.com, Inc, in the
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
15-cv-464.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi,
Bernard Orr)