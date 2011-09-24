Sept 24 The following is a memo to staff at UBS
from the Swiss Bank's interim head Sergio
Ermotti and Chairman Kaspar Villiger, following Saturday's
resignation as CEO of Oswald Gruebel.
Dear colleagues,
By now you will have read the announcement contained in the
attached press release, which states that the Board of Directors
has accepted the resignation of Oswald J. Gruebel and has
appointed Sergio P. Ermotti as Group CEO on an interim basis.
The Board and GEB deeply regret his decision, but Oswald Gruebel
felt a personal duty in the best interests of the firm to assume
responsibility for the recent unauthorized trading incident.
During Oswald Gruebel's tenure as CEO, he achieved an impressive
turnaround and strengthened the firm fundamentally, making UBS
one of the world's best capitalized banks. We have the highest
respect for all Oswald Gruebel has done for UBS. His dedication
to the success of the firm and his relentless commitment to
clients, shareholders and employees have always been exemplary.
There will be enormous challenges in the coming weeks and months
and we are confident that we can realign UBS to deal with the
new market environment facing the financial services industry.
The first priority of the GEB will be to finalize the business
plans essential to implementing the realignment strategy as
discussed in today's announcement. The strength of our bank lies
in our ability to offer demanding private, corporate and
institutional clients a broad range of services and products in
all the major markets of the world from a single source. We will
focus even more on this capability in the future.
Another of our priorities will be to fully support the
independent enquiry into the unauthorized trading incident. As
soon as the results of it are available, we will take the
necessary steps to prevent another incident with such
far-reaching consequences to occur in our bank again.
We understand how great your personal frustration must be about
this incident, especially in light of the reputational damage
borne by UBS at a time when we were making such good progress.
In spite of the incident, however, UBS's financial standing
today is rock solid.
Speculation regarding what occurred is likely to continue for
some time yet. Our clients, colleagues and friends will ask
legitimate questions to which we won't always have answers at
the time. Please do not allow yourselves to get involved in
speculation. We will ensure that you receive material to support
you in such conversations.
At the moment it is more important than ever for us to keep
focused on our daily business. Precisely at challenging times
like this we have to be there for our clients. What has happened
is serious, but there is no reason why it should affect our core
business.
Under Oswald Gruebel's leadership during the last two-and-a-half
years, you all achieved a tremendous amount. Now we have to
continue down the path we have chosen. Let's all get on with our
job. If we pull together we can make sure that we handle this
latest phase in our 150-year history professionally.
Thank you for your support.
Kaspar Villiger, on behalf of the Board of
Directors
Sergio P. Ermotti, on behalf of the Group Executive Board
