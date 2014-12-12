UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 12 Vilmorin & Cie SA :
* Fixed net dividend at 1.65 euros ($2) per share
* Dividend payment on Dec. 18
* Confirms its objectives for an increase in sales and operating margin for fiscal year 2014-2015
* Says outlook objectives are based on an increase of more than 4 pct in consolidated sales
* Says outlook objectives are based on a current operating margin of 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources