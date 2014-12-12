Dec 12 Vilmorin & Cie SA :

* Fixed net dividend at 1.65 euros ($2) per share

* Dividend payment on Dec. 18

* Confirms its objectives for an increase in sales and operating margin for fiscal year 2014-2015

* Says outlook objectives are based on an increase of more than 4 pct in consolidated sales

* Says outlook objectives are based on a current operating margin of 10 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8050 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)