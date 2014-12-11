Dec 11 Vilmorin & Cie SA :

* Says a maximum of 1 million shares to be bought back

* Says that AGM on Dec. 10 decided to fix the maximum price for share buyback program at 130 euros ($161) per share

* Says on Dec. 11, capital consists of 18,939,911 shares

* Says share buyback program starts on Dec. 11 for a 18 months period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8072 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)