By Gus Trompiz

PARIS, Feb 19 French seed group Vilmorin expects its sales in Ukraine and Russia to fall this year due to a worsening financial situation in the two countries that is contributing to a reduced growth outlook for its crop seed division.

Vilmorin, the world's fourth-largest seed maker with annual sales of more than 1 billion euros, said on Thursday that difficulties in securing bank loans and a continuing slide in the hryvnia and the rouble were squeezing the capacity of farmers and their suppliers to purchase imported goods like commercial seed.

"The momentum that we had and which we maintained last year despite a difficult context has been halted," Chief Executive Emmanuel Rougier said of Ukraine and Russia.

"We will clearly see a decline in maize and sunflower sales in these two countries this year," he said at a presentation of first-half results, declining to give a more precise forecast.

The French company had recorded sales of about 80 million euros ($91 million) for sunflower and maize seed in the two countries in its 2013/14 financial year to June 30. This was up from around 70 million euros the previous year, although growth was less than initially expected due to the start of the crisis in Ukraine, executives said.

Russia and Ukraine are major producers and exporters of sunflower seed and oil and cereal crops maize, wheat and barley.

Rougier said local operators were anticipating Ukraine could lose 500,000 hectares, or 9 percent, of sunflower this year compared with a 2014 area of about 5.7 million hectares.

Research firm UkrAgroConsult estimated this week that the area sown with maize (corn) in Ukraine could fall by up to 7 percent this year.

Extreme volatility in the hryvnia and the rouble have forced Vilmorin to adjust continuously local prices for its imported seed that are based on euro tariffs, it said.

"We are really navigating with limited visibility from week to week," Chief Financial Officer Daniel Jacquemond said.

Vilmorin cut its forecast for full-year organic growth in crop seeds to 1-1.5 percent from 3 percent previously, citing the situation in Russia and Ukraine as well as an expected drop in maize plantings in major producing zones across the world.

However, it maintained its overall sales target of around 4 percent organic growth, helped by a raised forecast of 8 percent growth for its vegetable seeds branch. ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew Callus)