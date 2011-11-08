PARIS Nov 8 Vilmorin , the world's fourth-largest seed group, on Tuesday reported a 5.9 percent rise in like-for-like first quarter sales and kept its goals for full-year 2011-12.

"In an uncertain economic and financial environment, and in spite of corn seed supplies that are below initial production plans, Vilmorin can confirm perspectives for an increase in sales and operating margin in the fiscal year 2011-12, as announced in October," it said in a statement.

Vilmorin said in October it expected FY 2011-12 consolidated sales to rise by more than 7 percent, at comparable data, and to achieve a current operating margin of 11 percent of sales.

Vilmorin's fiscal year ends on June 30.

Sales for the three months ended Sept 30, reached 178.8 million euros, driven by an 18.1 percent jump in field seeds.

Sales for the first quarter represent, on average, less than 15 percent of annual sales.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon. Editing by Jane Merriman)