MOSCOW Oct 20 International telecoms firm
Vimpelcom has sold two African businesses, in Central
African Republic and Burundi, for $65 million to Econet Wireless
Global, it said on Monday, part of a strategic review of its
assets worldwide.
Last year Vimpelcom agreed to sell the two businesses to
another company - Neil Telecom, an emerging market-focused
telecoms venture run by African investor Laurent Fouchers,
banking sources had previously said.
But the agreement unravelled because the purchaser failed to
close the deal, said Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom, which is
majority-owned by Russia's Alfa Group and Norway's Telenor
.
Instead Vimpelcom's 51.9 percent-owned subsidiary Global
Telecom Holding has sold its entire 100 percent stake in Telecel
Globe Limited, which owns U-COM in Burundi and Telecel CAR in
Central African Republic, to Econet Wireless Global Limited,
Vimpelcom said in a statement.
South Africa-based Econet Wireless Group has operations and
investments in Africa, Europe, South America and the East Asia
Pacific Rim. Listed unit Econet Wireless Zimbabwe is
Zimbabwe's largest mobile phone operator.
Vimpelcom, saddled with more than $20 billion of debt, last
month also sold its operations in Canada, having previously
divested assets in Cambodia and Vietnam.
"We have previously outlined our value agenda within which
our operations are reviewed to assess their future value to the
group. The decision to sell our operations in CAR and Burundi is
a result of this process," said Andrew Davies, chief financial
officer of Vimpelcom.
Vimpelcom's biggest assets are Russia's third-biggest phone
operator, Vimpelcom, and Italy's third-biggest mobile network
operator, Wind. It also has operations in Ukraine and other
former Soviet republics as well as Algeria, Bangladesh,
Pakistan, and Zimbabwe.
