New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
OSLO Nov 6 A Norwegian court has ruled that former Vimpelcom Chief Executive Jo Lunder should be released from custody during an ongoing police investigation of corruption allegations, Lunder's lawyer told Reuters on Friday.
Norwegian, Dutch and U.S. police are investigating Vimpelcom in relation to its operations in Uzbekistan. Lunder has previously declared himself innocent of accusations relating to the case. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.