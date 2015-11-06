OSLO Nov 6 A Norwegian court has ruled that former Vimpelcom Chief Executive Jo Lunder should be released from custody during an ongoing police investigation of corruption allegations, Lunder's lawyer told Reuters on Friday.

Norwegian, Dutch and U.S. police are investigating Vimpelcom in relation to its operations in Uzbekistan. Lunder has previously declared himself innocent of accusations relating to the case. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, writing by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)