UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse pays CEO $12 mln for 2016, ups bonus pool
MOSCOW, March 2 Amsterdam-based mobile phone operator Vimpelcom said on Monday it planned to buy back Eurobonds worth up to $2.1 billion from the market to cut its debt burden.
The company, which owns the third-largest mobile operator in Russia and operates in Italy and several emerging markets, said it commenced a cash tender offer for eight outstanding bond issues due in 2016-2023.
The offer will expire on March 30, 2015, unless extended or terminated early, and the settlement date is expected to be April 2, Vimpelcom said in a statement.
It will use the proceeds from the sale of a stake in its Algerian business to fund the buyback, a spokesman said, following the deal's closure in January.
Vimpelcom had net debt of around $20 billion at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning and Susan Thomas)
March 24 Gold miner Acacia Mining said it was incurring an average daily loss of more than $1 million in revenue at its two mines in Tanzania due to a local government directive banning exports of gold and copper concentrate from the country.