* Says "has held discussions" regarding 50/50 JV in Italy

* Sources say it is still in talks with Hutchison Whampoa

MOSCOW/MILAN Oct 28 International telecoms group Vimpelcom said it was exploring possible transactions in Italy but had not reached any deals, following months of reports its Italian unit was seeking a tie-up with Hutchison Whampoa's 3 Italia.

Sources close to the matter said in June that Hutchison had resumed talks with Vimpelcom over merging their Italian mobile firms, a possibility the two firms had explored before. However the negotiations had stalled by September.

"The company has held discussions to explore the potential value which would accrue to shareholders through a 50/50 joint venture in Italy. No conclusion to these discussions was reached," Vimpelcom said in a statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, without naming any companies.

"The company will continue to explore value adding transactions but there can be no guarantee that a transaction on terms acceptable to the company will be identified," it added.

Two sources said the talks between Vimpelcom, in which Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group is the biggest shareholder, and Hutchison, controlled by Asian tycoon Li Ka-shing, were still underway.

"Talks for Wind/3 Italia merger are still going on but without big progress ... It's hard to put the Chinese and Russians together," one source with knowledge of the talks said. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Mark Potter)