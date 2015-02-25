MOSCOW Feb 25 Amsterdam-based mobile operator
Vimpelcom said its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed,
helped by a rise in customers and a fall in spending, but warned
that 2015 would be challenging due to the economic crises in
Russia and Ukraine.
The company, which owns the third-largest mobile operator in
Russia with the same name, said its net loss in the fourth
quarter was $935 million, down from $3.9 billion a year earlier
when it made hefty write offs on its assets in Ukraine and
Canada.
Vimpelcom's fourth-quarter revenue fell 21 percent to $4.4
billion, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 58 percent to $1.6 billion.
It said its total mobile customers number rose to 221.6
million from 216.9 million a year ago, while capital
expenditures (capex) excluding licenses were down by 29 percent
to $1.2 billion.
"We expect the operating environment to remain difficult in
2015, however I am confident that we have the right strategy to
deliver on our targets," Vimpelcom Chief Executive Officer Jo
Lunder said in a statement.
The company expects its EBITDA margin, excluding rouble
weakening and asset disposals, to be flat or slightly lower this
year compared with 40.6 percent in 2014.
"The guidance suggests that the challenging outlook for the
business remains intact," VTB Capital said in a note.
Vimpelcom also said it targeted earnings per share in the
range of $0.35-0.40 after a loss of $0.53 per share in 2014.
