ALGIERS Nov 14 Algeria is in talks with telecoms firm Vimpelcom over the fate of the disputed Djezzy mobile phone unit and efforts to find a resolution could speed up, Algerian Finance Minister Karim Djoudi told reporters on Monday.

Asked about the unit, he said: "Things are taking place normally. I have had a meeting with a Vimpelcom representative at his request. Unfortunately, I cannot give you details because we are in talks."

He said a valuation of Djezzy, a crucial step in determining the unit's future, was proceeding. "It is possible that things will go fast," Djoudi said. "There is a willingness on the other side to make things go fast." (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)