ALGIERS Nov 14 Algeria is in talks with
telecoms firm Vimpelcom over the fate of the disputed
Djezzy mobile phone unit and efforts to find a resolution could
speed up, Algerian Finance Minister Karim Djoudi told reporters
on Monday.
Asked about the unit, he said: "Things are taking place
normally. I have had a meeting with a Vimpelcom representative
at his request. Unfortunately, I cannot give you details because
we are in talks."
He said a valuation of Djezzy, a crucial step in determining
the unit's future, was proceeding. "It is possible that things
will go fast," Djoudi said. "There is a willingness on the other
side to make things go fast."
