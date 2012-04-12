German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
April 12 Russia-focused telecoms firm Vimpelcom said its subsidiary Orascom has submitted a formal notice of arbitration against the Algerian government, escalating a disagreement between the parties over a $1.3 billion fine.
Vimpelcom took over Algerian mobile firm Djezzy as part of a $6 billion deal last year to acquire the assets of Egyptian firm Orascom, but since then the unit has effectively been in limbo as Algeria would prefer to nationalise it.
A court imposed the fine on Djezzy after ruling it made false statements to the Algerian central bank.
Vimpelcom said in a statement that it continued to be open to finding an amicable resolution. (Reporting By Megan Davies; Editing by John Bowker)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
* Sibanye closes syndication of $2,650,000,000 bridge facilities