Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 20
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
MOSCOW, June 5 Vimpelcom shareholder Alfa Group has claimed that fellow shareholders Telenor and Weather II should have launched a mandatory tender offer for the company when Telenor increased its stake in the mobile group.
Norway's Telenor boosted its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 36.36 percent in mid-February after a deal with Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris's company Weather, taking back partial control of the company from Alfa's telecoms arm Altimo - with which it has fought a years long corporate battle.
"Altimo claims that Telenor and Weather II violated the provisions contained in Section 16 of the Company's bye-laws by not commencing a mandatory tender offer as a result of the Preferred Share Transactions," Vimpelcom said in a Tuesday statement.
"Altimo asserts that Telenor and Weather II formed a "group" owning more than a 50 percent voting interest in VimpelCom as a result of the Preferred Share Transactions," Vimpelcom said.
The deal has also been opposed by Russia's state competition watchdog, which filed a lawsuit in a Moscow court seeking to undo the transaction.
Alfa is the investment group owned by the billionaire Mikhail Fridman. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
ZURICH, Feb 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8517 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The benchmark FTSE 100 index finished 0.3 percent higher on Friday and gained 0.6 percent for the week. The index, dominated by companies that trade internationally, was also supported by weakness in sterling after a drop in British retail sales for January. * KRAFT HEINZ/UNILEVER: U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-bil