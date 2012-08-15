MOSCOW Aug 15 Altimo, part of Russian
billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, said on Wednesday it
raised its voting stake in telecoms group Vimpelcom to
40.5 percent, after buying shares from Egyptian tycoon Naguib
Sawiris' Weather company.
Evgeny Dumalkin, Altimo's Vice-president, told Reuters
Altimo had paid $3.6 billion to Weather for a 14.8 percent stake
and made some purchases on the market for an undisclosed sum,
increasing its stake from 25 percent.
He added the deal was in line with Altimo's strategic and
long-term interests in Vimpelcom.
The deal comes as Vimpelcom's Norwegian shareholder Telenor
is fighting against Russian anti-monopoly authorities'
claims that a February deal to raise Telenor's stake in
Vimpelcom to 36.4 percent was illegal.
Altimo and Telenor have long been at loggerheads over
Vimpelcom's strategy and have fought a years-long battle for
control of the company, which generates 40 percent of its
revenue in Russia.
Telenor currently has 39.5 percent of Vimpelcom's votes and
has an option to buy 71 million preferred shares from Weather,
as per the February deal, equal to a 3.5 percent voting stake.