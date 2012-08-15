* Altimo becomes biggest shareholder with 40.5 pct stake
* Telenor has an option to raise its stake to 43 pct
* Altimo says Russian, foreign stakes should be equal
* Urges Telenor to sell it part of its Vimpelcom stake
By Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, Aug 15 Russian billionaire Mikhail
Fridman's Alfa Group has surpassed Norway's Telenor as
the biggest shareholder of emerging markets telecoms operator
Vimpelcom, and urged Telenor on Wednesday to let it
increase its stake further by selling some of its own shares.
Alfa Group's call is the latest twist in a long-running
battle with Telenor for control of Vimpelcom, which has come to
typify the challenges faced by overseas investors in Russia's
oligarch-dominated business world.
Alfa's Altimo unit, which owns the Vimpelcom stake, said on
Wednesday it had raised its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 40.5
percent from 25 percent by buying $3.6 billion worth of shares
from Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris' Weather company.
While this move makes it the largest shareholder, Altimo
Vice President Evgeny Dumalkin said he now expects Telenor to
increase its stake to 43 percent and overtake Alfa again.
"We believe that the stakes of major Russian and foreign
shareholders should be equal," Dumalkin told Reuters. "We call
on Telenor to ... sell us part of its stake to achieve this
balance."
While Telenor is now left as the smaller major shareholder
with 39.5 percent, the Norwegian company has an option to buy
3.5 percent from Weather which it secured in a deal in February.
Telenor was not immediately available for comment.
A further 6 percent voting stake is owned by Ukrainian
tycoon Viktor Pinchuk via Bertofan Investments, while
Vimpelcom's free float now stands at 10.5 percent.
When asked whether Altimo planned to buy Pinchuk's stake,
Dumalkin said the firm was "reviewing all options."
LEGAL WRANGLINGS
Altimo's deal with Weather comes as Telenor is fighting
against a claim by the Russian competition regulator that the
February deal to raise Telenor's stake in Vimpelcom was illegal.
The regulator, FAS, filed a lawsuit in a Moscow court in
April, alleging that Telenor breached Russian laws on strategic
investments.
Altimo joined the complaint in June, saying Telenor and
Weather were in breach of Vimpelcom's bylaws, but in a statement
on Wednesday said it agreed to withdraw these claims.
In response to the FAS lawsuit the court had issued an
injunction banning dividend payments by Vimpelcom's Russian unit
to its Netherlands-registered parent company, prompting the
latter to defer payments to its shareholders.
FAS is now seeking a truce on condition that Vimpelcom's
Russian and foreign shareholders have parity of ownership,
according to newspaper reports.
Vimpelcom's Chief Executive Jo Lunder declined to comment on
Wednesday, saying only the legal wranglings have made it delay a
decision to list on a European stock exchange, which had
previously been expected this year.
Altimo, which raised $5.2 billion in April from the sale of
its 25.1 percent stake in Vimpelcom's Russian rival MegaFon,
said it paid $3.6 billion to Weather for the 14.8 percent stake.
It has also purchased some shares on the market for an
undisclosed sum.