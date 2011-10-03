BRUSSELS Oct 3 Russian telecoms operator Vimpelcom is comfortable with its level of debt, the group's chief executive Jo Lunder said on Monday.

The group took a controlling stake in Orascom Telecom and Italy's Wind for more than $6 billion in April 2011.

Its net debt amounted to $24.1 billion in the second quarter compared with $4.74 billion in 2010.

"We have very long term funding in place with no real refinancing until 2017 for that reason we are comfortable with the problems we've seen in debt markets," Vimpelcom's Jo Lunder told Reuters at the sidelines of a conference in Brussels. (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)